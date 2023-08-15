AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in July

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMSF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMSF traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $52.69. 3,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,679. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.