Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 100,768 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 665,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,562. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

