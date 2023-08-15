Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.86. The stock had a trading volume of 411,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

