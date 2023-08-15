Analysts Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price at $80.05

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.27.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

In other news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,383 shares of company stock worth $9,993,906. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Trade Desk by 230.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 693.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.