Analysts Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Target Price at $47.40

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.00. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WSFS Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

