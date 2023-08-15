Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Superior Plus (SUUIF)

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS: SUUIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2023 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

8/4/2023 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

8/4/2023 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

8/4/2023 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. 2,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $8.78.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

