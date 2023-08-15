Analyzing Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) and WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS)

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) and WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and WANG & LEE GROUP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners 0.50% 1.71% 0.32% WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and WANG & LEE GROUP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners $57.55 billion 0.02 $55.00 million $0.02 847.42 WANG & LEE GROUP $4.17 million 3.57 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Brookfield Business Partners has higher revenue and earnings than WANG & LEE GROUP.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Business Partners and WANG & LEE GROUP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.14%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors. Its clients range from small startups to large companies. The company serves hospitals, schools and educational institute, hotels, residential development, commercial building, shopping arcade, HKSAR, public utilities, theme park, and data centers. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Wang & Lee Brothers, Inc.

