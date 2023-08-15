Analyzing Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Konami Group and Bragg Gaming Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bragg Gaming Group $89.29 million 1.39 -$3.67 million ($0.13) -44.31

Profitability

Konami Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bragg Gaming Group.

This table compares Konami Group and Bragg Gaming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami Group N/A N/A N/A Bragg Gaming Group -3.09% -3.96% -2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Konami Group and Bragg Gaming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Bragg Gaming Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bragg Gaming Group has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 80.12%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than Konami Group.

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group beats Konami Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami Group

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business engages in the production, manufacture, and sale of digital content and related products, including mobile games, card games, and computer and video games. Its Amusement Business engages in the design, production, and sale of amusement machines; and offers online game services. The company's Gaming & Systems Business develops, manufactures, distributes, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. Its Sports Business operates sports clubs and sports classes, including swimming, gymnastics, dance, soccer, tennis, and golf, as well as produces and sells sports related goods. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Konami Group Corporation in July 2022. Konami Group Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform. In addition, the company operates Player Account Management platform under iCasino and sportsbook brands. It holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Oryx Gaming International LLC.

