Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Anglo American Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

