Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Anglo American Stock Down 2.0 %
OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.
