Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,800 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 431,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ANIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. 5,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,893. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $32.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

