Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Antelope Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 167,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Trading Down 3.2 %

AEHL stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

