Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

