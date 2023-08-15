Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Short Interest Update

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,666 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANZUW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 16,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,856. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

