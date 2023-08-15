Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) Short Interest Update

Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 79,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apexigen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Apexigen during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Apexigen during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Apexigen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apexigen during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Apexigen during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Apexigen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APGN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,873. Apexigen has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Apexigen Company Profile

Apexigen ( NASDAQ:APGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apexigen will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apexigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

