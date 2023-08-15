Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,596 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,793 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 71.7% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 595,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $73,091,000 after buying an additional 248,549 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $153.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

