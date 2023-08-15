Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 1504537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Specifically, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 15,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,105.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 15,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,105.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $498.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 523,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 153,867 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,241,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.