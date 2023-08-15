Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) PT Raised to $4.50 at Piper Sandler

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Apyx Medical in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $166.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.18. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

In other news, EVP Todd Hornsby sold 15,000 shares of Apyx Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

