Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,249 Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Logan Ridge Finance comprises approximately 1.2% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Logan Ridge Finance were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at $542,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. 6,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

