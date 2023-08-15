Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. 8,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $4.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.97. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $2.52. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 271.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

