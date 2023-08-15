Archer Investment Corp Acquires New Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ATI by 322.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Price Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.25. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $47.92.

Insider Activity at ATI

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,975 shares of company stock worth $1,457,696. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.