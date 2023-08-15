Archer Investment Corp Buys Shares of 160 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.57.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $558.39 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $568.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $530.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

