Archer Investment Corp Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.37.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

