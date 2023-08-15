Archer Investment Corp Has $367,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

