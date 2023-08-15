Archer Investment Corp Invests $74,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 2.1 %

DAR opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.