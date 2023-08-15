Archer Investment Corp Purchases 800 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 941.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $136.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.56. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

