Archer Investment Corp Sells 409 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMAY. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 92.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 12.0% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS UMAY opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

