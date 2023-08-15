Archer Investment Corp Sells 59 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $522.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.73. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

