Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $72.63 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $72.63 million and approximately $528,053.96 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.