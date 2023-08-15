Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth lowered its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,008 shares during the quarter. King Wealth owned about 0.10% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 143,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 3.7 %

ACRE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,065. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,319.87%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

