Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,078 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 2.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $65,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

PXD traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.58. The company had a trading volume of 502,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,415. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

