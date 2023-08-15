Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 13 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in NVR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR traded up $19.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6,177.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,094. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6,184.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5,735.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,474.53.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $674,469,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,767 shares of company stock worth $60,893,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

