Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 369,714 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,714 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 1.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $40,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

MNST stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. 1,044,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

