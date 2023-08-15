Argent Capital Management LLC Has $49.03 Million Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. BellRing Brands accounts for approximately 1.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of BellRing Brands worth $49,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after buying an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after buying an additional 2,363,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRBR. William Blair began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.86. 344,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,902. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

