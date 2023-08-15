Argent Capital Management LLC Has $85.59 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $85,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,122. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average is $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

