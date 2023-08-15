Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,938 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $34,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.70. 131,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

