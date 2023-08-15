Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $70,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $70,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,029 shares of company stock worth $3,299,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.96. 33,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,325. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. Raymond James raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

