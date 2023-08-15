Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ARBKL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 2,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.60%.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

