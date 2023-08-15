Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,055 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.33% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $135,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $225.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $226.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

