Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Up 9.1%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24. 668,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 496,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Aston Bay Trading Up 18.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$46.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.27.

About Aston Bay

(Get Free Report)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.