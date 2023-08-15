Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $1,646,222.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,325,331.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $1,426,517.10.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,349.52.

On Monday, July 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $1,430,884.83.

On Friday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $1,447,531.65.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,410,364.74.

On Friday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $1,375,505.31.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total transaction of $1,365,039.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $1,327,460.28.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $1,392,893.82.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,489,890.39.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $6.74 on Tuesday, reaching $193.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,606. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $290.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.21 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

