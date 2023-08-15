Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AUTL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 231,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,934. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $477.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

