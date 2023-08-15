Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADP opened at $251.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

