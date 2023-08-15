Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $251.96 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

