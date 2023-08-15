Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Short Interest Down 11.4% in July

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $251.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.40. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

