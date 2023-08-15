AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $83,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,517.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,464.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,506.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

