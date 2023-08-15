Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Stock Price Up 22.7%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) shares rose 22.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Avacta Group Trading Up 22.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

