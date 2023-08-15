Avalanche Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.20 billion and $74.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $12.22 or 0.00041763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028728 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,557,587 coins and its circulating supply is 343,838,137 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

