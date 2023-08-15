AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Increased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 47.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $182.67 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AvalonBay Communities

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.