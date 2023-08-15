AVINOC Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, AVINOC has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a total market cap of $45.41 million and approximately $109,922.09 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

