Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 526 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 533.67 ($6.77).
Several equities research analysts have commented on AV shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.93) to GBX 532 ($6.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($6.91) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($6.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.
Aviva stock opened at GBX 383.80 ($4.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,014.47, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 392.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 413.85. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 366.70 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 473.70 ($6.01). The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
